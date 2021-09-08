Agenda 111: 10 facts about Akufo-Addo government's agenda you need to know

Agenda 111 is an elaborate plan to create 111 health facilities in Ghana. The project was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo months after the Coronavirus pandemic arrived in Ghana. The pandemic revealed a deficit in health facilities as there were more patients than hospitals. In response to this, the Government came up with a plan to rectify that.

Empty hospital bed. Photo: @David Sacks

Source: Getty Images

What is Agenda 111's meaning? Agenda 111 is the biggest health infrastructure drive in recent history which aims to build 88 district, specialized, and regional hospitals across the country. The President first announced the plans in a COVID-19 address and has been in development ever since.

Ten facts about Agenda 111

Seeing as this is one of the most critical projects in Ghana, everyone must be well informed about them. Once the project is completed, the services will shift the current healthcare system for the better. Do you want to know more about the plans? Here are ten facts that will shed some light on it.

1. The beneficiary regions

The hospitals to be built according to Agenda 111 Ghana will be evenly spread across the country. This will ensure that everyone in every location has equal access to medical facilities. The breakdown of the regions and the number of facilities each one will have is as follows:

Ashanti – 10

Volta – 9

Eastern – 8

Greater Accra – 7

Upper East – 7

Oti region – 5

Upper West – 5

Bono – 5

Western North – 5

Savanna – 3

Bono East – 2

North East – 2

2. The project was initially Agenda 88

When the project was first announced, it only included 88 health facilities. Then, thirteen district hospitals were added, bringing the number to 101. The remaining ten facilities included:

Six regional hospitals in the newly created regions.

Two specialized hospitals in the Middle and Northern belt.

A regional hospital in the Northern region.

The renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

3. A 12-month completion period is expected

For each project, a completion period has been set depending on the time of commencement. Although the facilities will not be built simultaneously, they should each be done within a year of the date the construction began.

4. Each hospital will cost $16.88 million

Portable hospital bed in hallway. Photo: David Sacks

Source: Getty Images

Bringing the Agenda 111 hospital designs to fruition will require a large sum of money due to the complexity of the facilities. Each health center is estimated to require $16.88 million. Out of this figure, $12.88 million will be used for the construction, and $4 million will be used for medical equipment.

5. A $100-million startup has been secured

Out of the total amount of money needed to bring this project to fruition, the Government has secured a $100 million startup fund. The funds were acquired through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) and have allowed the work to commence.

6. Which facilities will make up each hospital?

Each center will have outpatient services, Ophthalmology, Dental, Physiotherapy, Imaging, Obstetrics, Gynecology, four surgical theatres for maternity, a full complement of male, female, pediatric and isolation wards, among others.

7. The President kickstarted the project in Trede

Agenda 111 was kickstarted in Trede, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region. On 17th August 2021, the President of the Republic of Ghana kickstarted the project during the groundbreaking ceremony for the program.

8. 88 construction sites have been established

Out of the 111 sites required for building these health centers, the Project Implementation Committee has secured sites and title deeds for 88 of them. Therefore, the construction of these facilities has already begun.

9. Local contractors were given priority

Although the main aim of Agenda 111 was to provide the best healthcare possible for the people of Ghana, it also presents other opportunities. For example, the construction process has created many job opportunities, which the Government ensures goes to local people.

10. Hospital personnel will have accommodation in the hospital

While building the hospitals, the Government has also taken the caregivers into consideration. The facilities will include living quarters for the staff so that they are always available to offer the best possible care. Since health care is one of the fastest-growing industries, health care workers will get a lot of employment opportunities from this agenda.

The services the workers provide depend on their well-being. Taking this into consideration, a part of the budget was set aside to ensure that every health provider will have their basic needs met by the hospital.

Agenda 111 is a plan visualized by the Government to improve the quality of healthcare in the country. The 111 facilities to be built include new district hospitals, regional hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. The objective of this project is to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to quality health care.

