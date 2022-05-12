Kwesi Ackon, the 37-year-old Ghanaian taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 belonging to a woman has gotten a direct 'word'

While on Asempa FM's Ekossisen, the host of the show, Osei Bonsu told the young man that he would soon stop driving taxi & work for a big man

The video got a lot more people gingered to pour heartwarming words of blessing on the honest young man

Osei Bonsu, the morning show host of Ekossisen on Asempa 94.7 has spoken into the life of Isaac Kwesi Ackon, the Ghanaian taxi driver who returned GH¢8k belonging to one of his customers.

While hosting the honest young man on his famous show, Osei told Kwesi that he is extremely happy about how viral the beautiful gesture by Kwesi has gone and he is confident a lot of good things will come out of it.

"Where you are is a very big platform. The mere fact that you are here shows that honesty pays. And I am sure that very soon you will stop driving taxi and get employed by a big man who would take great care of you," Osei Bonsu stated.

Reactions from social media users

Below were some comments sighted by YEN.com.gh under the video.

Leanonme Kofi Dzinyo said:

God bless him richly for demonstrating love through this his honest act. Righteousness exalts a nation ampa. If all Christians lived by the tenets taught by Christ, the world would be a beautiful place of love.

Michael Ayibasa mentioned:

God bless the driver and those who are contributing for him. It's my prayer that the driver remember the one who took the video and posted it.

Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo indicated:

Hm why the money was left in the car? Why didn't she keep it in her momo wallet? Is it as a result of E-Levy? When was the last time I heard such story. Hmm.

Watch the video below

Kwesi Ackon Gets More Than GH¢50k So Far

In another report, YEN.com.gh computed the amount that is currently known to have been donated to the honest Church of Pentecost member and how that goes to show that honesty is actually a virtue that cannot be priced.

Vice President GH¢20,000

Manasse Azuri GH¢2,500

Musician Kidi 5,000

EKOSIISEN raised money, amounting to GH¢15,000

Salt Media CEO, Ohene Kwame Frimpong GH¢7,800

This brings the total amount known so far to GH¢50,300, which is almost six times what the driver would have kept for himself if he had chosen to be dishonest.

Source: YEN.com.gh