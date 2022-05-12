A mother, Apostle Racheal Botha, with her baby strapped to her back amazed people with her voice on the street with a praise and worship performance

While singing to the praise of God's name, strangers dropped money for her as a token of their appreciation

Nigerians who reacted to her video were equally impressed by her voice, saying she praised God well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A mother, Apostle Racheal Botha, trying to put her skill to good use, surprised many people with her sonorous voice.

In a clip shared on her Facebook page, the woman set up a 'mini-concert' on the street as she sang praises to God. While doing this, she backed a child.

The woman amazed many people with her sweet voice. Photo source: Apostle Racheal Botha

Source: UGC

Passersby appreciated her

People who were amazed by her voice came around and drop some money in front of her to appreciate the woman's voice.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has attracted over 400 comments with more than 8,000 likes when it was reshared by Tunde Ednut.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

ksoloproduction said:

"God Bless Every Woman who legitimately Work Hard."

pvibe007 said:

"She’s not that broke o."

oba_catalyst said:

"Yes He has no rival. His name is Yahweh."

monic_baby said:

"Even those birds came to worship."

leeeymarrh said:

"See voice now but Aunty nkechi voice for church fit break the church floor .. awon choir isonu."

danielgpraise said:

"And some people go Dey form say dem no fit sing for church. God bless her."

faithrogy said:

"Yes Reachel is her name I follow her on Facebook .. God is really using her to bless people … tunde she is doing well for her self regardless on her she looks here!"

shigumania1 said:

"Rachel Botha, i think she's from Zambia."

Talented Ghanaian Boy Displays Skillful Dance Moves; Stuns Many with His Energy and Agility

Still on talents, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a talented young Ghanaian boy stunned a gathering of young folks with his eye-popping dance moves and energy as he took to the dance floor to show what he's got.

In a video circulated widely on social media, the young boy is seen in a casual outfit dancing to the delight of the people who had surrounded him at an unknown event.

His impressive balance despite his weight was one of the things that got scores of people heaping praises on him.

Source: YEN.com.gh