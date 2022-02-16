Some members of the UNIJOS Alumni melted hearts with their kind gesture to an old colleague who is mentally unstable

The former classmates came all the way from Abuja, hugged the mentally unstable man in his dirty state and took him to the hospital for treatment

It is said that the mentally unstable man identified as Minabelem Hilary ran mad on the eve of his Master's project defense

Nigerians have showered encomiums on some Alumni of University of Jos, Nigeria for coming to the rescue of their old colleague who is mentally unstable.

The Alumni showed love to the mad man named Minabelem Hilary as they reunited by first hugging him after successfully tracing him across the river to Bakana in Rivers state.

They hugged him Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @chrisihehuwa

Sharing the heartwarming video on Instagram, film producer Christopher Nnodim Ihehuwa explained that the Alumni members left their abodes in Abuja to celebrate this year's Valentine with their mentally unstable colleague.

He is on his way to recovery

While the reason for his mental illness is undisclosed, it is reported that he ran mad on the eve of his Master's program defense.

After the emotional reunion with their mad colleague, the Alumni took him to a psychiatry hospital in Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt and paid the sum of N320k for his treatment.

They also got him new clothes. Minabelem is expected to recover as he adheres to the doctor's directives.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@lincoln_city_empire stated:

"Wow these is love..God bless them.. these is pure love and God will reward each and everyone of them not some people who will see there own blood but because of his condition the will behave like the don’t even know the person."

@sonithebosslady said:

"I'm crying so hard nowthis made me so emotional.. God bless them real good."

@chukwumaleonardokoye commented:

"This is the way to go. God bless you all and I pray for quick and total recovery for your colleague."

@raregem741 remarked:

"This is wonderful and awesome. It is God's doing and may God bless you all as u all remember him in your kindness. Heaven will remember you all for great and mighty things in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN."

@oluwagbemisiwealth opined:

"Not everything is spiritual problemSome need care and that’s why there are psychiatric hospital."

