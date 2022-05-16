Churches in Ghana have been cautioned to raise their security following growing threats of a terrorist attack on the country

The National Security Ministry has urged churches and other places that see a mass gathering of people to install CCTV cameras to beef up their security

The warning follows a recent report that terrorist groups might be moving to coastal areas to wreak havoc

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The National Security Ministry has urged churches in Ghana to install CCTV cameras amid growing threats of a possible terrorist attack on the country.

In a statement dated May 12, 2022, the Ministry explained that Ghana risks an attack because of growing threats of terrorism from the sub-region, an expansionist drive of terrorist groups toward the coastal West-African States, and a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings, including places of worship.

A service in the Action church in Accra. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The statement signed by the National Security Ministry Coordinator, Major General Francis Adu-Amanfoh (rtd) said it has become imperative that precautional measures are taken by churches and other stakeholders.

“While the Ministry of National Security is collaborating with the relevant State Security and Intelligence Agencies to institute measures to avert terror attacks in the country, your outfit is urged to enhance security, particularly in areas where mass gatherings are conducted.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“The measures may include, but are not limited to, the installation of CCTV cameras at designated places of worship, and engaging the services of approved private security guards, among others,” the statement explained.

Already, the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has been pushing churches to take the caution by the National Security seriously.

General Secretary of CCG Rev. Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose, said the call to be security conscious would be passed on the information to our members.

“They are also going to pass it on to their congregation. They should be on an alert. They should be more caution. They must look out for strange persons and actions in our midst…this is not the first time we are receiving such messages so member churches have prepared,” he said.

Terrorist Attack: Ghana Government Official Raises Alarm, Says Threat Is Real

In a related news, YEN.com.gh has reported that a top Ghana government official at the Ministry of Defence has disclosed the threat of terrorists hitting the country is very real and has cautioned the public to be on high alert.

Deputy Defence Minister, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, revealed on Sunday, May 15, 2022, that all of Ghana’s neighbours have already been hit by terrorists in the past few months.

The Minister explained that the latest attack on Togo, Ghana’s neighbour to the east that has been free from such attacks for many years, prompts deep concerns. In that attack, eight soldiers died and 13 were injured.

Source: YEN.com.gh