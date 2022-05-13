A leader of the opposition in Ghana's Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has warned that his party will stand up to security agencies if they support the governing during the 2024 polls

The comments, Mr Iddrisu, Minority Leader, follow the chaos and what some people have described as state-sponsored violence during the 2020 polls

The MP for Tamale Central said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will protect the 2024 ballot no matter what it takes

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said if the security agencies show support for the government during the 2024 polls, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will stand up against them.

Soldiers stand beside a truck on the main road of the Electoral Commission, in Accra. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said the party expects the police, the military, and all the other security agencies to be neutral during the next presidential and parliamentary elections or face the wrath of the NDC.

“Get my warning, the state security agencies if they fail to demonstrate neutrality, the NDC will stand up to them in 2024. We will stand up to them because we have a right to defence.

“Because if they cannot be neutral, act responsibly and decide that they are going to side with the ruling elite and ruling government, we will bear the consequences with them. We want the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people to reflect at the 2024 elections,” said the NDC Tamale South MP.

He made the comments on Accra-based GH One TV during a breakfast show.

The comments by the NDC legislator follow what some political commentators have described as state-sponsored violence that characterised the 2020 elections.

At least five persons were shot dead in election-related violence during the 2020 polls.

Even though election observers have described the last election as free and fair, there was heavy deployment of police and military to collation centres across the country amid reports election results were altered at the centres.

