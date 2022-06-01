People grew up loving and imitating their favourite celebrities in the sports, politics, music and movie industries

They long to have a sneak peek into the lives and homes of these famous people to catch a glimpse of how they live

This is a great way for one to be inspired to work hard and know that it is possible for them to achieve their goals

Many people have admired local and international celebrities from all over the world yet do not know a thing about them other than what they see on television. Thankfully, social media allows people to catch a glimpse of the private lives of these famous people such as the houses and interiors of their homes.

YEN.com.gh shows some of these houses below.

The House of the Obama Family

Former President Barrack Obama made history by becoming the first black president of the United States of America (USA). Since then, he has become a model figure and inspired many people from across the world to break stereotypes and do what others thinks is unachievable.

After his tenure of office, the family set their eyes on a $5 million mansion in Washington DC. The house has 9 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a courtyard that can accommodate up to 10 vehicles.

The House of Rihanna

Rihanna, popularly known as 'Riri' has recently made waves on social media after she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy with her partner Offset.

Her beautiful home in Hollywood Hills is valued at $6.8 million and has 6 bedrooms with 8-and-a-half bathrooms.

Alicia Keys

The 'Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart' hitmaker, Alicia Keys, has a net worth of about $150 million. Her glass mansion in Phoenix, Arizona, comfortably sits on Camelback Mountain. The home was valued at $3.8 million in 2016.

Jay Z and Beyonce

The power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce, have dominated the hip-hop space for decades with thrilling performances and hit songs that have trended in every part of the world. Their vacation home in East Hampton has 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms.

The property is located near a pristine nature reserve and is valued at $26 million.

Drake

Drake's spectacular house in Hidden Hills, California is a sight to behold. The property is valued at $7.7 million dollars and is popularly referred to as the "YOLO Estate".

Talking about houses belonging to celebrities, YEN.com.gh earlier wrote about the beautiful mansions of African football legends who have gone on retirement. Their beautiful homes serve as a testament to the great achievements they have done in the football world.

