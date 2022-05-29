A video of an affordable housing unit built by the Tamale Cooperative Credit Union is going viral online

The 2-bedroom house, as shown in the video is fully completed with a kitchen, parlor, washroom & bedrooms all for $6,500

Lots of Ghanaians on social media have been applauding the contractor named Afreh who was the brain behind the 100 different units of the structure

A Ghanaian contractor simply identified as Afreh has been reported to have constructed 100 units of a 2-bedroom house some of which are in Tamale and other parts of Ghana.

During a visit to one of the units, James Sower, a writer at Ghana Leagues Live, explored the housing unit that was sponsored by the Tamale Cooperative Credit Union in the Northern Region of Ghana.

He was shown the beautiful external structure as well its interior which displayed the kitchen, parlor, washroom, bedrooms, and all corridors in a video that is fast going viral on social media.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the news

Since the video surfaced on social media, many Ghanaians online have been sharing their thoughts.

Below were what some of them had to say.

Gina Boakyewaa indicated:

This is what we call affordable not the ones that is been sold 100,000ghc and above. With this, if u save well u can become a landlord/landlady.

Osman Mubarak-Ahmed mentioned:

Very good initiative, UG credit union link up with Tamale credit union to save our members from dying prematurely due to high rent.

Danyansah Frank stated:

The problem in other places will be the land value. Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Takoradi will cost about 150K to 200K all things on the structure being equal, and finally I think this structure is a built cost and not selling cost. I am certain the land value was not added to it, since its a Coperative Credit Union doing it for its members.

