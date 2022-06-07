Political science professor Ransford Gyampo has said the Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim made a mistake when he said public workers were paid more than their output

According to Prof Gyampo , the statement is false because it lumps together all public sector workers

, The University of Ghana political science lecturer further stated that the lecturers at public universities are among the poorly paid public workers

Political Science Lecturer Ransford Gyampo has said Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim erred when he said public servants receive more salary than their work.

Prof Ransford Gyampo (R) and Prof Samuel Annim. Source: Facebook/@ProfRansfordGgyampo, @capevars

Source: Facebook

The University of Ghana lecturer said the statement made at a public lecture was in poor taste because it lumped all public officers, including teachers at public universities and others who have been agitating for better conditions of service, together.

“Sir, I have noted with great concern, the contents of your inaugural lecture which lumped all public servants together and inter alia, indicated that they receive more than they produce.

“As academic, you are well aware that such categorical assertions can only be made after empirical studies of the broader population of public servants, noting their heterogeneous features, competences, expertise and different lines of job descriptions. Unfortunately, your lecture does not appear to have done these,” Prof Gyampo said in a Facebook post.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Government Statistician Prof Annim, is reported by GhanaWeb to have said that averagely, public sector workers were paid double for their output.

He also called for the creation of a Public Productivity Committee of Parliament to work as the Public Accounts Committee and ensure that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and other public sector workers deliver output consistent with their pay.

Delivering his inaugural lecture at the University of Cape Coast last Thursday, Prof. Annim said while earnings averaged about GH¢3,420 for the public sector worker, output in the sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half the earnings.

“What people earn should be equal to their output and be equal to what they spend,” he said, adding that basically there was something wrong and that such gaps should be closed in the country’s quest for real development, according to the report.

However, in the post on Facebook, titled Open Letter to the Government Statistician, Prof Gyampo noted that with lecture rooms at public universities overcrowded and understaffed, it is strange how Prof Annim measured their productivity.

“How did you measure productivity when lecturers are striving to teach with near non-existent laboratory equipment, basic teaching aids and buying reagents themselves from their own pocket?

“Recently during our negotiations for better Conditions of Service, Government and our Employers agreed that our salaries do not commensurate our work output. This explains why they agreed to temporarily pay us some allowance and negotiate some proper and more commensurate Conditions of Service with us next year,” he said.

He stressed that university teachers take exception to any description that lumps all of them together as public servants and suggests that they are being paid for little work done.

Terror Attacks In Nigeria: Expert Fears Ghana’s Economy And Political Climate Could Be Affected

Meanwhile, in an unrelated story YEN.com.gh has reported that amid the surge in terror attacks in Nigeria, an International Relations Expert has warned that Ghana’s economy and political climate could be severely affected.

Nigeria remains a major hotspot for Islamist attacks in the sub-region. For many years, armed violence has been on the rise prompting the migration of Nigerians into Ghana and other West African countries.

"For the love of money, this man brought his own daughter to me as a traditional herbalist to kill this girl in exchange of money rituals for him. I failed him and surprised him by inviting the Police for him. Next time, he won't dare a Traditional Herbalist who is a Military man and a Chief," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh