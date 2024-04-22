About 6,000 young people have defected from Alan's Movement for Change to the New Patriotic Party

They say their decision was triggered by the February 4 speech by NPP flagbearer Dr Bawumia on his plans for his future government and Ghana

The group apologised to the NPP for exiting and promised to work hard to right any wrongs their departure may have caused the party

Around 6,000 sympathisers of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s Movement for Change have defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The group had earlier been members of the ruling NPP who had left to follow the founder and leader of the Movement for Change after the latter quit the party.

About 6,000 young people have defected from Alan's Movement for Change to the NPP.

Source: Getty Images

Announcing their return to the NPP, the group led by former NPP parliamentary candidate aspirant for the Adentan constituency, Alfred Ababio Kumi, stated that their decision to leave the ruling party was a grave mistake.

He said their mistake became evident following the February 7 speech by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, on his vision for his future government and Ghana.

Kumi stated that that speech triggered their exodus back to the ruling party after they had mulled it over for weeks and assessed their position in the grand scheme.

The group apologised for their erroneous decision and pledged to work to avert any untoward effect that their earlier departure may have caused the party.

They also endorsed the candidacy of Dr Bawumia and pledged their support to help him break the eight.

Abu Sakara says the Alliance for Revolutionary Change was nearly sabotaged

This comes after the founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr Abu Sakara, and a pioneering member of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change announced that the alliance had to be announced prematurely to fend off attacks from external sources.

On Thursday, April 4, Alan Kyerematen’s Movement of Change released a statement announcing the finalisation of an agreement to form an alliance with Abu Sakara’s National Interest Movement.

According to Abu Sakara, the agreement announcement had been forced by circumstances beyond their control.

He stated in a press release that some detractors had tried reshaping the narrative of the alliance to discredit it, hence the need to get ahead of those detractors.

He noted that if the announcement had not been made earlier, the alliance would have suffered a major blow before it could have been launched.

Alan says he wants to build a government of national unity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Independent candidate and leader of the Movement for Change, , has pledged to build a national unity government if elected president.

Speaking at the Alliance for Revolutionary Change launch, the said his future government would be inclusionary.

The Alliance for Revolutionary Change seeks to usurp the duopoly of the NPP and NDC in Ghana's political sphere.

Source: YEN.com.gh