Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has explained why he turned down more than GH¢365,000 paid to him by the Council of State as ex gratia

He has clarified that he refunded the cash to state coffers because he felt it was unnecessary and inappropriate

His clarification, which was contained in a statement, has gotten many Ghanaians talking with many commending his integrity

Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has been praised by a section of Ghanaians on social media for turning down over GH¢365,000 given to him as ex gratia.

Initial reports had claimed that the GH¢365,392.67 paid to the prominent traditional ruler was to trap him, however, in a statement issued on June 6, 2022, he explained that he felt the payment was simply inappropriate.

“I did not think the payment was made to trap me, as is being speculated. I believe it was paid to everybody who served on the Council of State. However, I thought that extra payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work, for which I received a monthly salary and was entitled to other privileges. So, I was very uncomfortable with it,” he clarified.

He revealed further that he even wrote to the Secretary, Council of State, explaining that while it was a great honour to serve on the Council of State for four years, 2017 to 2020, and even as chairman of one of the three committees of the Council (the Economy and Special Development Initiatives Committee) he did not think his work merited the payment “of a colossal sum of GHC365,392.67, as Ex Gratia, in addition to the salary I enjoyed from what was effectively a part-time job."

“I want to add that my rejection of the payment was consistent with my general abhorrence of the payment of huge Ex Gratia and other outrageous benefits to people who have by their own volition offered to serve our poor country,” he stressed.

Twitter has since been buzzing with accolades for the businessman for his returning the cash. “A man of integrity”, and “Leadership by example” are among the positive names people have described Togbe Afede following the revelations.

“Togbe Afede didn't merely reject the payment of GHC 365,392.67 as Ex Gratia, he also indicated his "general abhorrence of the payment of huge Ex Gratia" to people who serve our poor country. It turns out that we are rather serving these people. Thank you Togbe Afede!” someone posted.

‘Togbe Afede for president,” Fiifi Adinkra campaigned for the chief.

Another person commented:

“This is my paramount chief, Togbe Afede XIV. I’m super proud of you. Others are busily grabbing state lands ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ where is the dignity?”

Another tweet said:

“God Almighty bless you your Royal Majesty, Togbe Afede, you are indeed a stateman ”

@Your_Blackness also stated:

“I doubt if Togbe Afede is Ghanaian. For crying out loud, rejecting 365K isn’t Ghanaian.”

