Police have advised churches, mosques, and other places of worship to know their members to prevent possible infiltration by terrorists

Director-General of Public Affairs of Police COP Kwesi Ofori also asked churches to improve their security

His advice follows growing concerns about a possible attack on Ghana amid rampant violent extremism in many countries in West Africa

With Ghana on high alert to repel a terrorist attack, police have advised churches and mosques to know their members as a way of checking possible infiltration by terrorists.

Following the recent attack at a Catholic church in Nigeria’s Ondo State that claimed the lives of about 50 people, police in the populous West African country said the attackers had disguised themselves as worshippers.

A spokesman said the attackers detonated explosives inside the building, while others outside opened fire.

In Ghana, Director-General of Public Affairs of Police COP Kwesi Ofori has said although police will do its part the churches, mosques and other places of worships must step up their security.

“We can advise the churches to know their flock. Know their members very well and put in a better sitting arrangement where it will be very difficult for an infiltrator to come in and pretend as a worshiper. And all newbies should be known and talked to and should go through the normal security checks that the churches have in place.

“And we believe that the churches should encourage the training of security wardens to help in this regard,” he told Joy News.

Ghana on high alert over terrorist attack

Retired army chief, Colonel Festus Aboagye, has questioned the Ministry of National Security's handling of a possible threat of a terrorist attack on Ghana.

The security analyst and consultant at Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training College (KAIPTC) has told YEN.com.gh that the Ministry seems to be over-emphasising the use of "National Security" to quell the possible terror attack.

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, revealed in Parliament on Monday, April 4, 2022, that the country was on high alert to deal with any terrorist attacks.

"Ghana has so far not been attacked, but we believe that we have to hold ourselves ready at all times to ensure that if there is an attack, we will be able to handle it," the Minister said.

But Col Aboagye said he is not convinced that the National Security Ministry has covered all the essential areas to deal with a terror threat.

"An attack could be against the state, government, people, and socio-economic targets, among others.

"In other states like the UK and US, there would be a security alert system, including education on what individuals should look for and what they should do in certain circumstances," he said.

Terror Attacks In Nigeria: Expert Fears Ghana’s Economy And Political Climate Could Be Affected

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that an International Relations Expert has warned that Ghana’s economy and political climate could be severely affected by the surge of attacks in Nigeria.

Michael Kwadwo Nketiah said the surge in violence is collapsing Africa’s biggest economy and this has dire implications for the entire West Africa sub-region.

Nigeria remains a major hotspot for Islamist attacks in the sub-region. For many years, armed violence has been on the rise prompting the migration of Nigerians into Ghana and other West African countries.

