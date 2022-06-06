An International Relations Expert has said the rampant terror attacks in Nigeria could have dire consequences for Ghana and other West African countries

Michael Kwadwo Nketiah said Nigeria seems to have lost the current fight against violent extremism

He has called on the ECOWAS to active its military wing, the ECOMOG, to fight the armed insurgency destabilising the entire subregion

Amid the surge in terror attacks in Nigeria, an International Relations Expert has warned that Ghana’s economy and political climate could be severely affected.

Nigerian soldiers capture a terrorist after an operation against Boko Haram terrorists at a terrorist camp in Borno, Nigeria. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria remains a major hotspot for Islamist attacks in the sub-region. For many years, armed violence has been on the rise prompting the migration of Nigerians into Ghana and other West African countries.

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, gunmen attacked a church in Ondo State, killing at least 50 people. It is the latest in a series of gruesome armed violence that has gripped the West Africa giant.

Commenting on the latest terror attack in Nigeria, International Relations Expert Michael Kwadwo Nketiah said the surge in violence is collapsing Africa’s biggest economy and has dire implications for the West Africa sub-region.

“Currently, it appears Nigeria has lost the fight against armed insurgence and the country is on a dangerous path which if not halted will lead to the destabilisation of the entire sub-region.

“If there is chaos or war in Nigeria, we are talking about over two hundred million people moving from Nigeria to any of the West African countries,” he told Kumasi-based Luv FM.

Mr Nketiah has advised state authorities in Ghana and other West African countries to take proactive measures against a possible influx of Nigerians.

He noted that Ghana’s economy is yet to recover from the damaging effects of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“Imagine Ghana, with our current energy and security challenges, trying to create a new abode for about five million Nigerian refugees.

“It is going to be a very difficult blow to our economy. We need to prevent this now or else the repercussions are going to be very costly,” he said.

He has advised ECOWAS to bring in its military wing, the ECOMOG, to fight the armed insurgency destabilising the entire subregion.

We Were Locked in the Church for Over 20 Mins, Priest Speaks on Ondo Attack

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that in what can be described as a sad in the history of Nigeria, Rev Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo state, narrated how the church was attacked.

He made this known in an interview with BBC Yoruba. According to the cleric, the terrorists struck as the day’s service was about to end.

He said:

“We were about to round off service. I had even asked people to start leaving, that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles.”

