The Government of Ghana has successfully deported the first batch of Nigerien beggars on the streets of Accra

The repatriation of 562 beggars, made up of women and children, was done with the help of the embassy of Niger in Ghana

The activities of the beggars on the streets of Accra have for many years been a matter of public concern

The government of Ghana has collaborated with the embassy of Niger in Accra to repatriate 562 beggars to Niamey with plans to send back even more illegal migrants.

The Nigerien beggers arrive safely in Niamey (L) and beggers mobbing a driver for alms. Source: Facebook/@BBCNewsHausa, @modernghanaweb

The beggars, who arrived in Ghana without proper documents, were often seen in large numbers on the streets of Accra. Their presence has for many years been a matter of public concern.

BBC Hausa has revealed that the first batch of deportees arrived safely in the country’s capital on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

“The first plane from Ghana carrying 562 Nigeriens landed in Yamai city today Wednesday,” BBC Hausa’s Facebook post announced.

According to reports, the Nigerien Embassy in Accra had disclosed previously that it was working with the government of Ghana to kick-start the process to repatriate the beggars.

A GhanaWeb report indicates that the spokesperson for Nigerien Embassy, Abdallah Mohamed Hassan, told Accra FM recently that through the partnership with the government of Ghana, some one thousand beggars made up of women children, had been mobilised for repatriation.

The deportations, according to the spokesperson, has become necessary to rid the streets of Accra of the begging nuisance.

He added that all persons who will be repatriated will be taken care of by the Nigerien government and given some skills to help them make a living.

