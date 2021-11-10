A video is causing a stir on social media as it shows three young boys at a top-class restaurant in Accra

The interesting part of the video is that the boys are known to be street beggars and were seen in their usual attires at the restaurant

Ghanaians have been sharing different thoughts on whether they deserved the exciting moment or simply take advantage of people

A group of three boys has been recorded in a video having a great time at a top-class restaurant in Accra that the average Ghanaian saves before visiting.

The video that was shared by the Twitter user, RAF JERSEYS on his handle, @rafael_avogadr, popped many eyes as the boys are known to beg for alms on the streets of Accra.

Although they were still dressed in their usual costumes, the boys who were the only underaged people spotted in the video by themselves, enjoyed their time to the fullest.

Street beggars seen eating at Starbites Photo credit: Facebook, Starbites Restaurant; Twitter, @rafael_avogadro

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video

Although the video was not made public long ago, more than a thousand people have already poured out their reactions and thoughts over it.

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section to fetch some interesting ones.

@16BonnieStreet, for instance, commented:

I will give my monies to these boys any day, rather than watch somebody and her friends party for 100ghs

@kwesi_hustler reacted:

If you don't open your eyes, the beggar will build a house and you will be a tenant in Accra

@SpoonySlime mentioned:

Eiii so begging for money on the streets isn’t hard work ?Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweatFace with tears of joy

Watch the video of the happy boys below

