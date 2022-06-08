An interesting account has surfaced online, in which a young Ghanaian claimed sports betting changed their life

According to the narrator, they lost their mother in 2019 and life would have been unbearable but for the profits made from betting

The subject also added that the process has been undertaken with great discipline and thorough dedication

A young Ghanaian youth has given a rather eye-popping account of how sports betting, a habit that is discouraged among the youth, helped them to survive.

In a narration to popular social media influencer, Abena Manokekame, the subject of the story indicated that they lost their mother in 2019 as a single child.

According to the narrator, survival would have been difficult but for the decision to take a betting slip of GH₵10, which yielded about GH₵15k and served the purpose of funding part of the late parent's funeral and helping to survive.

In their own words, the subject indicated:

"So in 2019, I lost my mom and as an only child, there was a bit of a burden on me to raise money for the funeral arrangements. I’m not the type that easily asks for help so I took a chance and placed a bet with 10ghc & won a little over 15k. I’ve won close to 50k in total since I started betting, it’s all about being able to control yourself and not get greedy, I do not stake above 100ghc no matter what!"

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media

After reading the subject's account, below were some comments from social media users who had a lot to say

Francesca Owusu said:

Thank you we the betting team needed this motivation, Until the bones are rotten in hearts of Oak Slogan

Bright Ratty Attipoe mentioned:

Amickey Att Ronney now you believe say the only way we the youths of this country can make it is through betting.

Jerry John Botsoe indicated:

That's all. We don't stake bet from Monday to Sunday. Plan well. It can be the weekend only, let's say Friday to Sunday. The rest of the days are for proper hard work.

Ghanaian Young man is Building a mansion & Helping the Needy Through Betting

In a different report, Clinton, a Ghanaian young man from Kumasi popularly known on Twitter with the handle @LilMoGh, has disclosed how sports betting is changing his life and that of many people around him.

On his handle, Clinton mentioned and shared pictures of a huge mansion that he is building out of money that he was able to make through sports betting.

According to the young man, betting is a great source of income that he intends to follow till he takes his last breath on earth, but it is only yielding results if it is done responsibly, which most people are unable to do.

