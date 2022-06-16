The beautiful houses of Kumawood celebrities such as Lil Win, Kwaku Manu and their families have popped up on the internet which shows how well they are doing

These star actors and actresses have worked hard to sustain the movie industry in Ghana from falling apart

They have a large following who support and cheer them in their professional acting careers to go on and do more

The Kumawood industry in Ghana arguably has the most-watched movies in the country. They make a lot of money and have some of the most gorgeous houses. In this article, YEN.com.gh shows the beautiful houses of Kumawood celebrities and their families.

Kwaku Manu Builds a House for his Parents

Kwame Manu took to social media to show off the beautiful house that he has built for his parents. He was full of gratitude to his fans and followers for their support all the years he has been acting. He showed off the house in an Instagram post which gathered a lot of comments.

Below is a video of the house.

Maame Serwaa's House

Maame Serwaa made a name for herself as a young talented actress in Kumawood. As one of the wealthiest young female actresses in the country, she took to social media to show pictures of her gorgeous house at East Legon.

Lil Win Gifts his Mum a House

On the occasion of his mum's 70th birthday celebration, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, gifted her an 8-bedroom fully furnished house in Kumasi. He said that the house is his small way of thanking her for the love and care she has shown him since he was born.

Watch the video of when he handed the keys to the property to his mum below.

Ellen Kyei's House

Ellen Kyei is one of the finest Kumawood actresses who is known to keep a low profile but is very well to do. Pictures of her gorgeous house popped up on social media and netizens can't seem to get enough of it. Pictures of the property showed a swimming pool, gym and a spacious car parking space.

