A fan of Ghanaian forex trader, Kojo Forex, has narrated how the trader helped him to start his own trading journey

Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex got tongues wagging on social media when he shared photos of his newly acquired mansion and luxury car

He stated that the new properties were gifts he got to mark his 30th birthday anniversary and added that they were well deserved

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex has grabbed the headlines on social media after posting pictures of his newly acquired mansion and luxury car.

Kojo Forex flaunts his new mansion and car. Photo credit: Twitter.com/Kojo Forex

Source: Twitter

A fan of the forex trader with the Twitter handle @dbwoy_junior seized the opportunity to thank him for setting him on the forex trading path. He said:

How can I say thanks, Kojo?! I started my trading journey by just watching your videos. If I'm into trading today, it is because of you! God bless you and your humility Kojo! Live largeeee big broo!

The young Ghanaian millionaire posted the photos of his new car and house and added the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Big 30 - Happy Birthday to me. Gifted myself with a new mansion and a brand new Range Rover Vogue. I definitely deserve this!

The photos showed an elegant white and yellow house with a glass balcony, paved compound, glass windows and well-manicured lawns. Kojo Forex was also spotted sitting on the bonnet of his new Range Rover vehicle.

Kojo Forex explains how he became a millionaire through forex trading

The young Ghanaian has been vocal about how he became a millionaire by trading in forex. He once organised an event to teach young Ghanaians how to be successful through forex trading. Kojo held the event at the UPSA auditorium in Accra to teach people the fundamental trading principles in forex and cryptocurrency.

Netizens react to Kojo's post about his new mansion and car

Several netizens were happy for the young forex trader and wished him well in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@_toluwasegun said:

Congratulations, bro @KojoForex! More wins! I'm into the building of exquisite carports and pergolas. I could build you one that befits your new house

@Anerobeezy2 commented:

We will do the same thing with betting. Trust the process. Can I hear a big AMEN from the investors?

@iamFhlash prayed:

Congratulations, my role model @KojoForex. I wish you many more wins, more success and open doors in all your endeavours, bro . As you celebrate this birthday, may good health and breakthrough be permanent in your life, AMEN ❤️. Remember your boy when sharing your birthday

Kojo Forex shares how he went broke building his dream house in Ghana

In a related story, Kojo Forex shared how he went broke attempting to build his dream house. On his YouTube channel, Kojo admitted that starting his building project made him realise how ignorant he was of the real estate sector. Several internet users were drawn to the young man's story and left comments on the post to express their opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh