A thief has left a note at a Pentecost church at Bogoso in the Western Region after stealing amplifiers and other valuables from there

The note sought to explain that the theft of the valuables has not been because of hatred for the church

The Bogoso Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident, the elder of the church has revealed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A thief who broke into the auditorium of the Church of Pentecost and stole valuables has left a note explaining his actions.

L-R: The note the thief left and a random photo of a man mask. Source: UGC/@fkocloo; freepik

Source: UGC

Reports indicate that the thief broke into the English assembly of the Pentecost church at Bogoso District of the Western Region and stole two amplifiers, a pen drive, and other valuables after members had ended evening masses.

According to a 3 News report published on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, church members returned the following day only to realise that the auditorium was missing valuable items. The unknown thief also left a note.

The short note written in red ink contained grammatical errors but said that the theft was not a result of hatred for the church.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The thief reportedly left this note after stealing from the church. Source: Facebook/@fkocloo

Source: UGC

The thief also asked for God’s blessings and made a somewhat confusing reference to Christ’s pardon of a thief on the cross.

According to the report, the Presiding Elder of the church, Samuel Kumi, has said the Bogoso Police Command has officially launched investigations that could lead to the arrest of the thief.

The church has also resolved to employ the services of a security guard to prevent another break-in.

Boy caught stealing asked to clean gutter and served Banku in video

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous unrelated story that a young boy from Nigeria simply identified as Aliu was given a rather interesting treatment in a Ga Community in the Greater Accra Region after he was caught stealing.

Instead of beating him to a pulp, the mob that was led by a kindhearted gentleman rather decided to give him a task to perform, which was to clean a dirty gutter in the locality.

Aliu, as seen in the video, was given protecting wear for his feet and a shovel with which he removed packs of sand from the dirty gutter under strict supervision.

When the young man was done, he was allowed to take his bath, given a new set of clothes to wear, and taken to the classiest restaurant where he was served a heavy meal to his satisfaction.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh