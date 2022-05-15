Aliu, a gentleman from Nigeria who appears to be in his early 20s was caught in an act of theft in Accra, Ghana

When he got surrounded by a mob, many thought the boy would be beaten but he was rather asked to clean the gutter

After that, Aliu was given a new set of clothes to wear and sent to the classiest restaurant to eat till he was satisfied

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young boy from Nigeria simply identified as Aliu was given a rather interesting treatment in a Ga Community in the Greater Accra Region after he was caught stealing.

Instead of beating him to a pulp, the mob that was led by a kindhearted gentleman rather decided to give him a task to perform, which was to clean a dirty gutter in the locality.

Aliu, as seen in the video, was given protecting wear for his feet and a shovel with which he removed packs of sand from the dirty gutter under strict supervision.

Nigerian Boy Cleaning Gutter in Ghana After Stealing Photo credit: @WeAreGa

Source: Facebook

When the young man was done, he was allowed to take his bath, given a new set of clothes to wear, and taken to the classiest restaurant where he was served a heavy meal to his satisfaction.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"You Ghana people are very good people. If it were a different community, they would have killed me. I won't steal again," he said in the footage shared on We Are Ga page on Facebook.

Derrick Devlin Darlington said:

Best video of the year....this is truly touching.For all the guys who stood for this guy I applaud you.You have done what God himself will be so proud of.Greater thanks bross.

Nii Nortey Adom mentioned:

Great, no bad treatments to him. Love to you guys Gamei. The politicians must creat more jobs, introduce minimum wages to unemployment, elderly people, handicapés,single parents then social protection for all Africans, this measures will prevent people from stealing aswell. The systèm of government and governance must change completly in this African continent.Am proud of you guys Gamei for showing goodness .

Comfort Kpokpo stated:

It's really great work, I really appreciate this, may all learn from this , killing a thief is not the best sometimes it's hunger and extreme poverty,let's see them as ourselves.

Watch how he was punished below

Watch him eating below

Video of thief forced to sing after he was caught stealing at UEW central campus pops up

In a separate story, a young man was forced to display his singing prowess by some students after he was caught stealing at the central campus of the University of Education, Winneba.

This alleged thief who appears to be in his late 20s was made to sing hymns after the students who are residents of the Alpha B Hostel caught him stealing.

YEN.com.gh gathers that students on the central campus of the university have been complaining about the activities of burglars.

Source: YEN.com.gh