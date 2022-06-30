Lawyers working to release some 29 protesters arrested for allegedly attacking police and civilians during the Arise Ghana demo say they are having a hard time

Abraham Amaliba who is leading the team of lawyers said police seems to making the process to release the protesters daunting

He disclosed that police would not even point to where the protesters were being kept and they obtained that information from an inside source

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some 29 persons arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking police during Arise Ghana’s demonstration have still not been released.

Police control the crowd during a protest. Source: UGC

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate lawyers working on their cases say the police have not even opened up about where they were being kept.

Director of Legal Affairs for the opposition NDC, Abraham Amaliba, who is leading the effort to release the protesters, told Citi News that police have made the process daunting.

“When we went to the CID Headquarters, they were tight-lipped on where the arrested protestors were kept,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He said an insider disclosed to his team that the arrested protesters were being kept at different police stations. Mr Amaliba said although his team eventually found some of the protesters, the attempt to secure bail for them would not be easy.

Meanwhile, Arise Ghana leaders had accused police of infiltrating the demonstrations with police officers to cause trouble.

Bernard Mornah, a leading member of the group, said a man who claimed to be a policeman had been wearing the red T-shirts of the protesters.

29 protestors arrested for allegedly attacking riot police

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story the 29 protesters were arrested for attacking police officers and civilians.

In a statement, police said they are still reviewing footage of the clash between their men and protesters and would prosecute anyone who broke the law.

“Also, the organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act (Act 491).

“Meanwhile, the police would like to draw the attention of the public to the calculated falsehood and misinformation being peddled by the organisers and their cohorts. We urge the public to disregard the untruths and treat them with the contempt they deserve, for the footages and images of the event speak for themselves,” police said in the statement.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh