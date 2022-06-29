Police have picked up a man for carrying a firearm during the second schedule of protests by Arise Ghana on Wednesday

The man has not been identified but he handed over his pistol after police found him with the gun and took him to their station

Protesters are on the streets to push the government to scrap taxes on petroleum products and work on easing the economic hardship

Police have arrested a man for allegedly bringing a pistol to the second day of demonstrations that have been convened by Arise Ghana on Wednesday.

The man was picked for possessing a pistol. Source: Facebook/@Joy997fm

Reports indicate that the unidentified man surrendered after he was caught with the weapon and has been sent to the Police station for further interrogations.

Joy News reports that leaders of the demonstration have asked anyone who has any weapon to surrender it. They told protesters Arise Ghana will not shield anyone caught with a firearm.

The demonstrations on June 28 and June 29 is to push the government to ease economic hardship .

Day 2 of demonstrations

Demonstrators massed up at the El Wak Stadium to continue with their scheduled protest against economic hardship.

Sammy Gyamfi tweeted on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, that police said they would provide security on an earlier agreed route.

“The police have confirmed their willingness and availability to provide Arise Ghana with security for today’s (Day 2) demo on the route agreed between us. Against hope, we believe in hope that they will stay true to their words in good faith and in the interest of peace,” he tweeted.

Demonstrators set off at the El Wak Sports Stadium and make their towards the Jubilee House, the Finance Ministry and Parliament.

29 Protestors Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Riot Police

YEN.com.gh has reported in previous story that police say 29 protesters who took part in the Arise Ghana demonstrations on Tuesday have been arrested for attacking their officers and civilians.

In a statement, police said they are still reviewing footage of the clash between their men and protesters and would prosecute anyone who broke the law.

“Also, the organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act (Act 491).

Chaos disrupted peaceful demonstrations on Tuesday after police fired tear gas at protesters in the afternoon.

Short videos of the incident posted on social media captures the incident at the Kwame Nkrumah circle. In one of the videos, a protester could be seen throwing a tear gas canister back into a group of police officers who had formed a barricade.

Protesters said the confusion was caused by a sudden decision by the police to change the agreed route of the street protest.

