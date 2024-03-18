UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the UK Border Agency have dismissed speculation that millions of pounds sterling was seized from a Ghanaian

There were rumours that a politically exposed Ghanaian was stopped with millions in pounds sterling brought from Ghana

Some people speculated that the politically exposed person is aligned with the Akufo-Addo administration

Reports indicate that the UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the UK Border Agency have dismissed rumours that large amounts of pound sterling were seized from a Ghanaian.

This follows speculation that a politically exposed Ghanaian was stopped with millions in pounds sterling brought from Ghana, with some suggesting it was £15 million.

UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the UK Border Agency denied the reports.

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that the UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the UK Border Agency denied any money being seized from a Ghanaian.

One of the earliest suggestions came from Bright Simmons, who said there were rumours that customs had seized millions at a UK airport.

"Dark rumours circulating in Accra of a politically exposed Ghanaian bigshot knocking heads with British airport customs about millions of sterling being moved through the UK without the necessary paperwork. Frantic digging for trusted sources all over."

Some have further said the politically exposed person is aligned with the Akufo-Addo administration.

Some people also drew links to the scandal that enveloped former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Dapaah.

Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

Investigators reportedly tracked $5 million GH¢48 million moving through Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts. It was also reported that the special prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

At a point, the special prosecutor seized her money and froze accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of the investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

US law enforcement agency FBI also joined the fray and began investigations into the embattled former sanitation minister.

Wife of Dapaah's late brother storms court over $800k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of the late brother of Dapaah demanded $800,000 her husband purportedly gave to the former minister's family before his death.

The former sanitation minister claimed her late mother gave her the money for safekeeping.

The $800,000 is part of the $1 million, €300,000, and thousands of Ghana cedis allegedly stolen from the former sanitation minister's home by domestic workers.

Source: YEN.com.gh