A Ghanaian lady has got people talking with a career choice she made mention of on the Date Rush show. Social media reacted to her statement.

Chacha stated that she wanted to be a bodyguard for a president when she was asked where she wanted to be in two years' time

Her comments stirred up reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they found her statement strange

A lady who goes by the name Chacha has surprised many with some comments she has made regarding her career choice.

Chacha was asked by a potential date on the show where she sees herself in two years' time.

The passionate young woman said she wanted to be the bodyguard of a president. Her statement had the audience laughing and screaming as they found her statement strange.

The Ghanaian lady was on the show for love and was heartbroken that the American guy, Corey, did not select her after answering his question. She broke into a pool of tears as her competitor went home with her preferred date.

Netizens did not hesitate to react to her statement as they made jest of her on social media.

Enna Couldn't stop laughing as she said:

.. family demons can make one say the wrong things at the right time.

Vandal Awelo also wrote:

Maybe she is working with a future President we don’t know about..She is only hoping for the person to win in 2024 for her dream to be realized..All the best Prospective Presidential bodyguard

dhannie_bilz also commented:

It’s a dream so no yawa but that is not how you sell yourself to a guy how said he’s more into intelligent females. That’s her yawa

NanaKwa70511124 also made a funny comment as she said:

Her vision is small like shatta bundle

