Ghana has extradited a suspected Nigerian fraudster charged with 17 counts of fraud to the United States

Blessing Adeleke, 31 years, reportedly stole credit card information from his base in Ghana while working as an administrator of an online store

He was arrested on March 14, in Accra, and later handed over to the Americans on June 28, 2022

The US Department of Justice has revealed that a Nigerian charged with stealing financial information and bank fraud has been extradited from Ghana to the US.

US Department of Justice and a random man in handcuffs. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The US state agency posted on its website that the suspect, Blessing Adeleke, 31, has been charged with 17 counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Blessing is also facing 16 counts of bank fraud.

The press statement from the US Department of Justice disclosed that Blessing Adeleke made his first appearance in a federal court in Cleveland on July 1 following his extradition from Ghana to the Northern District of Ohio to face the charges.

Blessing is also suspected of making fraudulent and unauthorised purchases of retail goods and gift cards and stealing funds from the victims’ bank accounts in Northern Ohio and elsewhere.

The press release revealed that the Nigerian suspect was arrested by security forces in Ghana on March 14, in Accra, and later handed over to the Americans on June 28, 2022.

Blessing Adeleke’s fraudulent activities

The US Department of Justice disclosed that Adeleke’s fraudulent activities started in 2014 when he was the administrator for Shad0w.info, an online market. During this time, he compromised and sold data, such as credit numbers and personally identifiable information (PII).

US prosecutors also claim the Nigerian national and his co-conspirators obtained stolen credit card information and purchased goods. One Kylie Ann Harlow has been identified as one of such co-conspirators.

Adeleke and Harlow, according to US prosecutors leading the case, shipped goods purchased with the stolen financial information to Harlow and others and, in some instances, returned the goods and gift cards to obtain cash.

The US prosecutors said the Blessing's co-conspirator, Kylie Ann Harlow, has pleaded guilty to her role in the scheme and was sentenced in June 2021.

Source: YEN.com.gh