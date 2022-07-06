Kigali, Rwanda: On Monday, July 4, in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, President Paul Kagame honoured two Ghanaian Generals for the key roles they played during the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.

During a rather emotional ceremony, the President of Rwanda recounted how the two retired officers sacrificed themselves and contributed to the saving the lives of numerous citizens in the heat of the genocide.

when they stayed put to save many lives - at a time some peacekeepers had been evacuated.

President Kagame decorated Maj. Gen (Rtd) Henry Kwami Anyidoho and Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Joseph Narh Adinkra, with Rwanda’s- which is conferred on a person or persons who demonstrated extraordinary bravery and sacrifice in order to save others.

In recalling and recognizing the role Ghanaian military officers and their troops, President Kagame said: “The Ghanaian battalion saved countless lives under the most difficult circumstances and there is no soldier involved who does not carry invisible wounds in his heart to this day, he stated. “Where others fled or were withdrawn by their governments, leaving Rwandans to their fate, these officers remained and continued to lead their men and women, and did what was right to do,” the president added.

General Anyidoho was serving as the United Nations Deputy Force Commander and the Ghanaian Contingent Commander. General Adinkra (then a Lt-Col) was the Commander of the Ghanaian battalion in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Rwanda, UNAMIR, at the time of the Genocide.

Responding to the honour, General Anyidoho said:

“I am privileged to receive this medal on behalf of the officers and troops who stood behind me to ensure that, together we could made humble contributions in ensuring peace returned to Rwanda. I dedicate this medal to the heroes who paid the ultimate price and to those who bore the scars of shrapnel wounds in their bodies.”

He explained, “At a time when the UN in New York was contemplating the decision to close down its mission in Rwanda, in view of the deteriorating security situation, I said to myself as an African General playing a role in the mission, ‘we cannot turn our backs on Rwanda.”

General Anyidoho then requested and received the support of his superiors in Ghana's Military Hierarchy and from the then government of President Rawlings in Accra to do the best they could to protect and save Rwandan lives.

