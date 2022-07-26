A young Ghanaian guy based in the US is in the grips of the US authorities for his alleged involvement in an extensive crime syndicate

Kenneth Anim, 38, was arrested on July 12 after the FBI led an investigation to unravel his alleged in various criminal activities, including romance scam

If convicted, Anim faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $500,000 maximum fine

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young Ghanaian man is in the grips of the United States law enforcement authorities for allegedly abetting various criminal activities, including romance scams, to the tune of $5 million.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kenneth Anim, 38, and his co-conspirator created individual sham businesses from 2014 to 2019. They also allegedly operated as money mules concerning various mail and wire fraud schemes, including internet fraud and romance scams.

"If convicted, Anim faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $500,000 maximum fine," the Office said in a release on its website.

An alleged gang member handcuffed outside of a detention center. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the U.S. authorities, Kenneth, who holds both U.S. and Ghanaian citizenship, is the main person who allegedly transfers illegally-acquired money on behalf of and at the direction of others in the crime syndicate.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stated that FBI young Kenneth allegedly played the role of a money mule in the suspicious operation.

Dozens of unsuspecting people have been victims of the crime syndicate that has stolen more than $5 million from them.

Although Kenneth Anim's parents and children live in Houston, he spends months at a time in Ghana, officials said.

Kenneth Anim was taken into custody on July 12, 2022, and made his first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray on the same day.

2 Ghanaians Sentenced for their Role in Scamming US Man Out of Over $500K

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Ghanaian nationals, Linda Mbimadong and Richard Broni have been sentenced to prison for their role in a scam that fleeced a US man out of over $500,000.

The two were sentenced in Alexandria federal court Friday to 36 months and 19 months in prison, respectively, for laundering money for scammers in exchange for a cut of the proceeds, The Washington Post reports.

The victim, a 78-year-old man from Annandale in Virginia, US, had gone on the social media network iFlirt to find companionship.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh