A parent whose son attends Adisadel College has said law and order at the school has broken down

The parent who did not want to be identified told Citi News on Tuesday that the situation on campus is so bad that some house masters walk about with weapons like cutlasses to defend themselves

The revelation by the parent follows the viral video in which a senior is captured assaulting a junior at Quaque House

A parent whose ward is a student at Adisadel College has said he is not surprised by the recent viral video of a student violently assaulting another student because worse is happening on campus.

The parent who did not want to identify himself when he spoke to Citi News said law and order have broken down completely at the popular Cape Coast-based school.

The parent told Citi's popular morning radio talk show on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that there have been many incidents of bullying and physical violence among students but they have gone unchecked.

He claimed there have been more serious incidents of brutal assaults and intimidation against junior students by seniors but the school has failed to intervene.

According to him, the situation is so bad that his son and other students at the all-boys school have been living in fear.

"Some of the house masters walk with cutlasses because they are afraid of being attacked by students," the parent said.

He said the atmosphere on campus has been engulfed by utter lawlessness and impunity.

Students in viral video were fighting over SIM card

The viral video of the incident at the boys' school captures an unidentified student gripping another student in a dangerous chokehold.

The student in the chokehold attempts to free himself but the attacker, a senior student, sustained his grip for a few more seconds before slamming the victim's face on a hard object.

The video was taken at a dormitory at Quaque House.

According to a report by the state-owned Daily Graphic, the students in the viral video were fighting over a SIM card.

This is beyond bullying, it is criminal

Africa Education Watch has described the contents of the viral video as purely criminal.

Programmes officer of the education-focused NGO Kwasi Nimo Jnr has told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that while many are describing the assault of the junior student by his senior as an act of bullying, it is not.

"There is the need to differentiate between what constitutes bad conduct and criminal conduct. Someone was hurt. Someone was battered. Someone was assaulted. So we are going beyond poor behaviour," he told YEN.com.gh.

He wants the matter referred to the police for action.

Adisco plans to sack student who attacked junior and punish every student in the room

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the management of Cape Coast-based Adisadel College intends to dismiss the senior who assaulted a junior in a viral video.

The school also announced plans to punish the junior student who was attacked in the short but disturbing video.

The actions, the school said in a statement, are subject to the approval of the Board of Governors of the GES.

Student who attacked junior suspended by Adisco

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that an Adisadel College student has been suspended after an incident of suspected bullying at a dormitory.

The Ghana Education Service has condemned the incident and urged the relevant authorities to ensure a probe.

The incident of suspected bullying went viral on social media and led to widespread condemnation from Ghanaians.

