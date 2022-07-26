A lower-ranked police officer has been captured in a video clip disrespecting his superior

The details of the trending video clip are sketchy but the junior officer could be seen talking back to the senior

It is rare for junior officers in the Ghana police service to disrespect their superiors

A junior police officer has been caught on camera talking back to his superior officer in what many on social media say is a rare instance of insubordination.

The short clip posted by a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has sparked many reactions.

In the short video, the junior police officer, a dispatch rider, could be seen refusing to mention his name and his service number to the superior officer.

The junior police officer (R) was captured disrespecting the senior officer (L) in the clip.

Source: Facebook

It is not clear why the senior officer had confronted the junior officer, however, other police officers standing by could not hide their surprise.

At one point, the junior officer boldly told his superior to meet him at the station for his service number.

"You did not bring me here," the agitated junior officer blurted out to the higher-ranked officer.

Mr Ofosu, who posted the video, did not give details about where and when the incident happened but appealed to the police administration to look into it and rein in the junior officer.

He made the following observation:

"This is an intolerable show of indiscipline by this junior officer towards his superior officer. The Police administration must look into this matter and mete out the strictest disciplinary action against this errant officer who does not merit his uniform."

While it is rare for police officers to show insubordination to their seniors, many people who commented on the video blamed the incident on an unprofessional recruitment regime.

Others read felt there are political undertones to the incident.

"The Superior officer is an NDC police while the Junior officer is an NPP man...So he knows what he's doing, nothing can happen to him," a commentator, Hon Mohnaa Mubariq, said.

Another commentator, Michael Thompson, predicted that the junior officer would get into trouble.

"What's the full story. Was the command lawful? If yes, then he is going to get chewed out!"

@Hanan-Confidence Abdul poked a joke about the incident.

"He took his appointment from the famous protocol list of the chief of staff, Frema. No one can sack him."

