Ghanaians on Twitter have reacted to an apology by lawyer Martin Kpebu to Nana Akufo-Addo for saying the president was part of a criminal syndicate at the Jubilee House

Many think the anti-corruption campaigner was spot on Saturday, July 23, 2022, and didn't have to apologise for stating the obvious

Martin Kpebu apologised for the comments on Sunday, explaining that he made them in the heat of the discussion about growing corruption on a current affairs programme

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaians on social media are reacting to an apology issued by anti-corruption campaigner Martin Kpebu for calling President Nana Akufo-Addo a criminal.

The private legal practitioner stoked controversy on Saturday, July 23, 2022, when he said forcefully on a current affairs programme on Joy FM that the president’s inability to stamp out corruption means he is part of a criminal syndicate.

He was presenting his views on a report by Ghana Statistical Service in collaboration with some international agencies that said corruption remains highly endemic in public institutions.

Martin Kpebu (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @martin.kpebu

Source: Facebook

He made the following comments:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“The President is certainly part. All these corruption [cases] cannot happen without the president’s involvement. We have to say with all the energy we can master, that he’s part of that criminal syndicate at the Jubilee House. He must step down.”

But barely 24 hours after the bold criticism of the president, he issued an apology and retracted the entire comments.

He explained that the comments were made in the heat of the discussion.

“I passionately expressed my disgust at the inaction of the presidency in dealing with certain matters bothering on corruption. I do, hereby, retract and apologise for the expression purporting to connect the president of the Republic to crime.”

However, social media users have said they are disappointed in the lawyer for making a U-turn.

Below are some of the comments in reaction go to the apology and retraction.

@HenryOseiAkoto_ said the apology confirms an earlier claim by businessman, Sam Jonah:

"Martin Kpebu's apology confirms Sam Jonah's claim of government silencing critical voices in the country. They've probably pressured him to issue the apology - they don't have to do it in the open."

@NatGTetteh said he is baffled by Mr Kpebu's U-turn:

"Martin Kpebu apologized for his comment against the President; I understand him. Maybe his life was under threat. Maybe his family were in danger. Maybe they threatened his daily bread. Its no secret afterall that Akufo-Addo is an intolerant and vindictive despot. So yes I get it."

@NsiaAvena said:

"Nana Addo is still a criminal syndicate. Whether you retract and apologise or not: Mr. Martin Kpebu. ‍♀️"

@marcusadampah also said Mr Kpebu hit the nail on the head:

"We all know that Lawyer Martin Kpebu spoke the truth. Mother Serpent of Corruption is akin to leader of criminal syndicate. That apology won't work "

@1donyara recalled a similar statement by the vice president's wife, Samira Bawumia, against former President John Mahama, but she did not apologise:

"After Martin Kpebu's apology to the Government, I think its time for Samira Bawumia to apologize to Mahama."

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh