A 4-year-old boy named Ali took on his school authorities after they used his photo without informing him

His academic director called Sam recounted how he took time to apologize and explain the situation to Ali but he refused to budge

According to Sam, Ali's parents had granted the school permission but the boy insisted he should have also been informed

Sam Welbeck MA.Ed, an academic director with more than 20 years' experience in Egypt has shared a story of a young boy in a school he oversees that has raised many eyebrows on social media.

The four-year-old boy whose identity was described as Ali for the purposes of sharing his story, filed an official complaint about the use of his photo for a school banner without his permission.

The academic director admits:

"He was right. I commissioned those posters with marketing; I hadn't asked his express permission, and now it was causing him embarrassment," Sam admitted after Ali said his classmates kept talking about the banner with his photo.

Photo of the 4-year-old boy Photo credit: Sam Welbeck MA.Ed via LinkedIn; Xavier Lorenzo via GettyImages

According to the academic director, he took time to explain to the angry young man the essence of using the real images of students for the campaign in question and the fact that his parents approved of it, but the young man would not budge.

"I explained that I had permission from his parents through our use of media policy, but that I should have spoken to him first. I promised to make amendments to the policy for the coming year," he said.

How Ali finally changed his mind

In the end, Sam decided that the photo would be taken down, but the young man changed his mind at the tail end of the conversation.

In Sam's own words:

As we approached his classroom door, he turned to me suddenly...smiled and he said, it's okay you can keep it. I was surprised (and relieved).

