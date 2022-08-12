Ghana has not recorded a case of the deadly Marburg virus disease a month after the first case was recorded

The country is on the path to declare the outbreak of the virus over

A total of three positive infections were recorded with two deaths and one surviving

Ghana would soon declare an end to the Marburg virus disease after no active cases of the deadly disease had been recorded a month after the first case was confirmed.

On July 4, 2022, Ghana confirmed its first case of the virus. Since then, three cases have since been reported, with the last case being confirmed on July 21, 2022. Two of the three cases have died. Only one case survived the dangerous zoonotic disease after the wave of infections that hit a close-knit family.

In a press release on Thursday, July 11, 2022, the Ghana Health Service explained that it identified the survivor as a 24-year-old mother. She is currently the sole survivor and has since been discharged and reunited with her family.

Marburg virus patient being attended to and researchers enter a cave of bats. Source: Getty Images.

Also, in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) rules, the Marburg virus outbreak will be declared over after 42 days of the last negative test if there are no new cases.

The Ghana Health Service admonished:

"The public is encouraged to continue to observe the preventive measures and report any illness to the nearest health facility for attention."

Contact Tracing For The Marburg Virus In Ghana

The GHS said some 198 contacts were identified in four districts (Adansi North and South, Prestea Huni Valley, and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba). Out of this number, 118 have completed the 21 days of mandatory follow-up and have since been discharged.

The remaining contacts are still being followed up, and none has any symptoms, the GHS assured.

Health Experts Urge Ghanaians Not To Panic Over Monkeypox And Marburg Outbreaks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earler that despite the twin outbreaks of Monkeypox and Marburg virus in Ghana, health experts said there was no cause for alarm.

Monkeypox cases were confirmed in Ghana in June but the death of a person who tested positive for the disease has sparked fears.

Also, hundreds were quarantined after a new case Marburg virus was recorded in Ashanti Region.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview Virologist at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), Dr Augustina Sylverken said Ghanaian authorities have done an incredible job so far.

