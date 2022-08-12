The IGP has introduced a new policy to allow the children and close relatives of police officers who die in the line of duty to replace their family in the service

Dr George Akuffo Dampare revealed this on Friday, August 12, 2022

The IGP said the move is to pacify the deceased officers and also ensure continuity in the police service

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has revealed a new policy by the police administration to ensure the service always has dedicated personnel.

He has revealed that police officers who die in the line of duty will have their qualified children or close relative to replace the deceased personnel.

According to a 3News report, the IGP said the move is aimed at pacifying the deceased officers.

IGP Dr George Akuffo-Dampare. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceservice

Source: Facebook

The qualified son, daughter or close relative will get a chance to replace their deceased family member if they so wish, he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Apart from pacifying the deceased officer, the initiative is also to ensure there is continuity in the work of the deceased officer.

Policeman die in car crash while chasing armed robbers

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that a policeman died in the car crash on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road while chasing armed robbers.

Constable Iddrisu Gafaru was part of three injured officers who were airlifted from Tamale to Accra for further treatment after the gory crash last week.

But police said subsequently that Constable Garafu has died after being in a critical condition for days.

He was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday, October 31, 2021. A pre-burial ceremony was held for him in line with Islamic customs.

Ghana Risks An Uprising Like Sri Lanka - Nunoo-Mensah

Meanwhile, a retired army chief, Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (rtd) has warned about a possible uprising in Ghana if harsh economic conditions persist.

The former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces said honest workers in Ghana whose incomes are being dissipated by rising inflation, cedi depreciation and general high cost of living would soon rise up against the government like it happened in Sri Lanka recently.

He has warned government to focus on delivering real projects to the youth of Ghana.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh