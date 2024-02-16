An unidentified man has been fatally stabbed in Ashaiman

The murder which occurred close to the Ashaiman Main Trotro Station has sent shockwaves through the community

A similar incident involving a military man had resulted in widespread military brutality in the area

An unidentified man has been stabbed to death at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region by suspected armed robbers.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the dawn of Thursday, February 15, 2024, near the Goodness Filling Station at the Ashaiman Main Trotro Station.

Photo credit: Paul Bradbury

Source: Getty Images

His corpse was found with multiple stab wounds and blood-soaked clothes.

At around 4:30 am on Thursday, the deceased, said to be carrying a bag with money and phone was pounced upon by a criminal gang, leading to the fatal stabbing.

In an interview with GraphicOnline.com, a trader at the Asahiman Main Trotro Station, Yaw Kwakye said that he had heard that the deceased had engaged in a scuffle with the criminal gang who had tried to take away his possessions.

However, the deceased who was outnumbered was quickly overpowered and stabbed to death. His possessions were also taken away.

The police are currently investigating the murder of the unknown man.

Death of unknown man sends shockwaves through Ashaiman

The death of the unknown man had led to several rumours, one being that he was a military personnel.

This sent shockwaves throughout the community as residents were immediately reminded of a similar recent incident that had dire consequences for the community.

Last year, on March 4, 2023, a military officer, Private Imoro Sherrif was murdered similarly at Ashaiman Zongo.

On March 7, 2023, heavily armed military men stormed Ashaiman and unleashed widely criticised brutalities on the people.

About 184 men were arrested and allegedly tortured by the military men.

Later, 150 were released after finding they had no connection with the murder incident.

Prominent Ghanaians react to Ashaiman brutalities

Following the brutalities, the Ghana Armed Forces released a statement on March 7, 2023, explaining that the Military High Command authorised the operation in parts of Ashaiman to catch the killers of the young military officer on March 4.

However, several prominent Ghanaians described the military brutality on Ashaiman as unacceptable.

YEN.com.gh reported that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, said while the murder of the military man was regrettable and should never have happened, the brutal force unleashed on residents of Ashaiman was unwarranted.

He advised that they follow due process and let the law run its course rather than resort to violence.

Source: YEN.com.gh