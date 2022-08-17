Former President Mahama has donated food, relief items and cash to victims of the Appiate explosion

At durbar of chiefs and people, Mahama appealed for continued support of victims of the explosion that hit the town in January

The former president made the donations on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has made a public appeal for continued support to victims of the explosion that ripped through Appiate, a mining town in the Western Region, in January this year.

Mahama made the call on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after donating a quantity of food and non-food items to the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the Appiate Disaster Relief Committee for the victims.

He also presented an undisclosed sum of money to support the further treatment of some injured victims.

“I reiterated the concern of the affected community about compensation and urged government to act proactively to ensure that the people are supported to bring their lives back on track. The people have appreciated the response and support from government after the disaster but their continued livelihoods are also important,” the former president posted on Facebook on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Appiate explosion disaster

Scores of people were killed, and hundreds got injured after a massive explosion rocked the mining town earlier this year.

Reports say a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine crashed with a motorcycle triggering a fire that led to the huge explosion that caused cracks in buildings and ripped roofs.

Also, many houses were completely flattened, leaving some 500 residents of the town without shelter.

Gas Explosion Rocks Kumasi Shoe Factory

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a raging gas tank fire has consumed a section of the Kumasi Shoe Factory near Lobab International School at Atonsu Agogo in the Ashanti Region on Friday, June 17.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, 4 pumps have been deployed at the scene to manage the situation.

"School Children of Lobab International school, users of the shoe factory and residents nearby have been safely evacuated from the fire scene whiles our Firefighters risk it to prevent the gas tank from exploding," the GNFS said in a post on Facebook.

