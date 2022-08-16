President Nana Akufo-Addo has said food prices will soon come down as his government takes firm steps to deal with the situation

He said market women, market queens and other players in the food value chain are on board to find a lasting solution to rising food inflation

He made the comments while delivering a speech as the special guest of honour at the 22nd General Meeting of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised that the high cost of food items on the market will soon end as the government takes firm steps to check the situation.

The president said some of the players in the food value chain had been involved in easing the hardship caused by the rising food inflation.

“Arrangements are being made with market women, market queens, in popular parlance, to provide trucks to evacuate foodstuffs from rural markets to urban centres to help reduce the cost of food prices in the city,” the president said.

He made the comments on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the 22nd General Meeting of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana. The event was held at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The president, the Special Guest of Honour at the event, asked members of the Assembly to continue to pray for Ghana’s peace and unity so that the country can move forward as a united nation.

“I also asked for the support of every Ghanaian, together with the support and prayers of the Church, to help me and my government carry out its mandate successfully,” the president posted on Facebook.

This is the third General Assembly the president had attended – the first was when he was the opposition leader for the NPP; the second was in his first term as president.

“It is, thus, wholly appropriate that my third visit to this Assembly takes place during my second and final term as President,” the president said.

High Transport Fares And Rising Food Prices Push Up Inflation Figures

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that inflation figures over the last couple of months reveal that transport fare increases and rising food prices have been pushing inflation up.

In May 2022 for instance, food and transport cost pushed inflation rate to 27.6%.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the rate of inflation for Transport (39.0%), Household Equipment & Maintenance (33.8%), Housing, Water, Gas & Electricity (32.3%), and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (30.1.6%) were higher than the national average (27.6%).

Inflation measures the increase in the prices of household goods and services. It is measured as the rate of change in those prices.

In recent months, Ghana’s inflation figures under Nana Akufo-Addo’s government show a steady rise. This means Ghanaians would typically need more cash to purchase the same quantity of goods.

