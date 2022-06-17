A gas explosion at the Kumasi Shoe Factory has caused a huge fire that has destroyed property

The fire started when a gas tanker discharging fuel at the company reportedly caught fire and exploded

The Ghana National Fire Service said school children nearby users of the shoe factory and residents have been safely evacuated

A raging gas tank fire has consumed a section of the Kumasi Shoe Factory near Lobab International School at Atonsu Agogo in the Ashanti Region on Friday, June 17.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, 4 pumps have been deployed at the scene to manage the situation.

"School Children of Lobab International school, users of the shoe factory and residents nearby have been safely evacuated from the fire scene whiles our Firefighters risk it to prevent the gas tank from exploding," the GNFS said in a post on Facebook.

According to a report by Daily Graphic, a gas tanker discharging fuel at the company reportedly caught fire resulting in the explosion.

The area has been cordoned off by Police as firefighters battle the flames.

The report said eyewitnesses say the tanker was discharging gas into the company's cylinder when it caught fire at 11 am on Friday.

The explosion reportedly caused a panic resulting in injuries to some workers of the factory who rushed out for cover.

See photos shared by the GNFS below.

