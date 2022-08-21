An imports and exports businessman has mocked Nana Akufo-Addo ministers for failing deliver on their mandates despite flaunting PhDs

According to Sampson Awingobit, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, the many PhDs and doctorate degrees are questionable

He has urged Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia to apologise to Ghanaians for promising so much and delivering little

A businessman in the imports and exports sector has mocked President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministers and other government officials who flaunt their doctorate degrees amid economic challenges.

Sampson Awingobit is Executive Secretary of Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana. Source: UGC/Joy News

According to Sampson Asaki Awingobit, although the government flaunt their PhDs and higher degrees, they have performed abysmally in managing the economy.

Mr Awingobit, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, questioned the credentials of the government’s Economic Management Team (EMT) members.

“Government and its so-called economic management committee have lost touch with the people. They have no knowledge, and I do not know where they got their PhDs from. This government has failed us woefully,” he told Citi News during a panel discussion on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

He urged President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to apologise to Ghanaians for poorly managing the country.

“They have performed abysmally. They cannot promise us flamboyant things, fail, and go on with their lives as though nothing has happened.

“These are the same people who criticised the former President [John Mahama] throughout his tenure," he said.

He said the president and the his vice promised so much and deliver little.

Akufo-Addo Banks On God To Turn Ghana's Struggling Economy Around: Declares "The Battle Is The Lord's"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that president Nana Akufo-Addo is banking his hopes on the power of God to change Ghana's economic hardship backed by appropriate policies by his administration.

Over the last couple of months, Ghana's economy has faced severe challenges such as high inflation, depreciating cedi and rising unemployment.

Although his administration has blamed the Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 and the banking sector clean-up for the country's current woes, analysts disagree.

Instead, they blame unprecedented borrowing, corruption and economic mismanagement for the economic hardship.

