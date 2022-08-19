On Thursday, 18 August 2022, YEN.com.gh reported on the Cedi being ranked the worst performing currency in the world, only outdoing the Sri Lankan Rupee

It fell further on Thursday against major trading currencies, with 1 dollar selling at 10.1 cedis at forex bureaus

Some Ghanaian celebrities shared their thoughts on the economic situation on social media, some using memes and videos

This week, Ghanaians have been hit with shocking news about the performance of the Cedi against major trading currencies. From Bloomberg declaring the Cedi the world’s worst performing currency to the local currency crossing the 10 Cedis mark, Ghanaians have not been given breathing space.

Filled with anger, disappointment and shock, Ghanaians have been reacting to the economic situation on social media. Many netizens have reposted videos of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia promising Ghanaians financial stability in their tenure of office.

John Dumelo, Nana Aba Anamoah, A Plus react to Cedi depreciation Photo Source: @johndumelo1, @thenanaaba, @kwameaplus Source: Instagram

Some Ghanaian musicians and personalities have added their voices to the discourse in a rather light mode.

1. A-Plus:

On Facebook, social commentator and politician Kwame A Plus has been quite vocal about the issue. His posts range from old videos and Bible verses to screenshots of news items where Akufo-Addo is quoted saying he will look up to God for economic salvation. On the side of the collage is a 2014 quote from Pastor Mensah Otabil explaining that prayers won’t change Ghana’s economy.

2. John Dumelo:

On Twitter, actor and politician John Dumelo threw a jab at schools that charge in dollars as the cedi depreciation could affect their business.

3. M.anifest:

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest joined the conversation in four words.

The Dollar. The Cedi

However, he used the viral Kenyan race car meme to buttress his point.

4. Captain Planet:

Captain Planet of 4X4 fame shared a picture of a 100-dollar note against its equivalent in Cedis. Adding two laughing emojis, he captioned it;

1 hundred dollar note is worth a thousand Ghana Cedis and above ei

5. Nana Aba Anamoah

Last on the list is broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah who called the dollar out for being rude. Also, reacting to her colleague Serwaa Amihere’s tweet about the new rate, she wrote,

Which musician opens his lines with “this is crazy chaaale?” We need him asap.

