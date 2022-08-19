Ghana's president has said he is confident that God will come through to help improve the country's economic situation

Speaking during an event organised by the Methodist Church of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo said, with good policies under his administration, the current economic challenges would soon be surmounted

He also urged Ghanaians to believe in the ability of his government to solve the current economic challenges

President Nana Akufo-Addo is banking his hopes on the power of God to change Ghana's economic hardship with appropriate policies by his administration.

Over the last couple of months, Ghana's economy has faced severe challenges such as high inflation, depreciating cedi and rising unemployment.

Although his administration has blamed the Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 and the banking sector clean-up for the country's current woes, analysts disagree. Instead, they blame unprecedented borrowing, corruption and economic mismanagement for the economic hardship.

Touching on the country's difficult economic situation that many predict could get worse at the 12th Biennial conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana in the Central Region, the president said he was confident God would come through for him.

"I will continue to have abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of the nation around together with appropriate policies, determination and hard work, and I urge all to have same beliefs that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored, the battle is the Lord's," he was confident.

Nana Akufo-Addo also said his administration would continue with his plan to modernise and expand the education system to create the 21-century workforce.

He also promised to systematically reform Ghana's health care system to ensure a robust one.

"The realisation of agenda of industrial transformation that holds the key to future prosperity, execution of comprehensive infrastructure plans in roads and railway, conclusion of the digitalisation project to attain full benefit, empowerment of the security agencies to guarantee the safety of the country," are part of Nana Akufo-Addo's plans for the country.

At the conference held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the president further urged Ghanaians to believe in his government's ability to hold the cedi's depreciation against the dollar, selling at ten times $1 at forex markets in Accra as of August 18.

Ghana Cedi-To-Dollar Exchange Rate Has Broken The 10: $1 Now Selling at GH¢10.11 As At August 18

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the worst fears of Ghanaians about the precarious cedi-to-dollar exchange rate have been confirmed on Thursday, August 18, 2022, as $1 sells at forex bureaux for GH¢10.11.

YEN.com.gh’s monitoring of the local forex market suggests the cedi performance against the dollar and other international trading currencies has gotten shoddier.

However, the interbank forex rates approved by the Bank of Ghana on Thursday, August 18, 2022, show the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of GH¢8.0951 and a selling price of GH¢8.1031.

