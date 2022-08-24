Paul Adom-Otchere taunted Captain Smart over his limited understanding of history and geopolitics

Captain Smart, on the Monday edition of Onua Maakye, used unprintable words to describe Paul

Paul, who also had his turn on his show, lifted the bar higher and admonished his colleague to engage in intellectual discussions rather than name-calling

Host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana Show, Paul Adom-Otchere, has taunted his colleague journalist, Captain Smart, for his limited knowledge of history and geopolitics. According to him, the Onua TV morning show host engages in insults and name-calling instead of dedicating time to abreast himself.

On the Monday edition of Onua Maakye, Captain Smart took Paul Adom-Otchere on for defending the role of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s Databank as Ghana’s transactional advisor.

Captain Smart and Paul Adom-Otchere/ Image Credit: Onua Captain Smart/Paul Adom-Otchere

Amid a barrage of insults and unprintable language, Captain Smart, it is unwise for Databank to receive over 9% from each loan the country takes.

The Metro TV host, who also had his day on his show, exposed the intellectual deficiency of Captain Smart for misleading his audience on some aspects of history.

“I think he [Captain Smart] watches our programme and sees how we’re doing paper works. The other day, he tried to do it; do you know what happened to him? He said he read and book and quoted a page and said Kwame Nkrumah had predicted that Russia will attack Ukraine. I said ‘Oh, Jesus’. And then social media went after him. The guy didn’t even understand the geopolitics because he won’t open a book and read it.”

