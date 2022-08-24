Host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana Show, Paul Adom-Otchere, has, in another editorial, taken on KKD for disrespecting women

Mr Adom-Otchere berated KKD for comments which sought to portray women in a negative light

He also denied claims by the veteran broadcaster that he attends events with his mistresses

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Host of the Good Evening Ghana Show, Paul Adom-Otchere, has taken on veteran broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwa (KKD) for disrespecting women.

In another editorial, the TV personality responded to allegations by KKD that he (Paul) attends programmes in the company of his mistresses. He expressed that the allegations are far-fetched and a figment of his imagination.

Paul Adom-Otchere and KKD/ Image credit: Paul Adom-Otchere/Kwasi Kyei Darkwa

Source: Facebook

KKD, on the August 22 edition of Onua FM's Maakye show, likened Paul to a loose dog being used as a conduit for the elderly and prominent in society to be insulted. He also accused Mr Adom-Otchere of marital infidelity and detailed how he frolics events in the company of his concubines.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

But in a sharp rebuttal on his show on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Mr Adom-Otchere dismissed those allegations saying the statements and utterances by KKD show his (KKD's) complete disregard for women.

"I watched the video and I think that the way he refers to mistress and former mistress; I think is very disrespectful of women and I thought the society has grown beyond that. This is totally disrespectful of women. You don't know the woman that you are talking about, you don't know whether her profile is better than mine and yours put together and then you talk about her being clingy and it is because of your money and what's not. That is so disrespectful."

Mr Adom-Otchere also admonished KKD to shed his primitiveness or risk going to jail for such disrespectful posturing against women.

KKD Hits Hard At "Cheating" Paul Adom-Otchere; Describes Him AS A Loose Dog

In an earlier publication on YEN.com.gh, Radio and TV personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah descended heavily on the host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana show, Paul Adom-Otchere.

According to the veteran broadcaster, Mr Adom-Otchere is being used some elements in society to perpetuate an agenda and gag critical voices from speaking.

In an editorial, Paul took on KKD for criticizing the role of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's Databank as transactional advisors. He added that the position taken by KKD is unfair since Databank is not profiteering at Ghana's expense.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh