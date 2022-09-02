The Auditor-General says the botched Accra Sky Train Project cost the state $2 million

The sky train project was announced with optimism as the solution to Accra's traffic congestion but it was never built

According to the report, the $2 million was spent even though feasibility studies have not been concluded

The 2021 Auditor-General’s Report has disclosed that the state spent a whopping $2 million on the Accra Sky Train Project even before feasibility studies could be completed.

The funds were used to buy ten ordinary shares in Africa Investor Sky Train Consortium Holdings through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).

“The feasibility studies which will better inform the project economics and required approvals from the Cabinet of Ghana and the Parliament of Ghana are still not conclusive,” the Auditor-General said.

According to the report, Africa Investor Holdings Limited set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in Mauritius for the Ghana Sky Train Limited which would subsequently build the Accra Sky Train Project. This was expected to be done through a concession on Design, Build, Finance and Operations arrangement.

But after paying a premium of $199,999 for each share, the SPV reported a net liability on December 31, 2020, the report said.

Furthermore, the consortium is yet to obtain the licence for ‘Aeromovel Technology’, required for the Sky Train Project.

The Auditor General noted that the $2 million could not be recovered if the Accra Sky Train Project cannot secure the licencing and the Executive and Parliamentary approvals.

Meanwhile, John Peter Amewu, the minister for railways development, who took over from Joe Ghartey, has disclosed that the project cannot be completed.

“The sky train that we are talking about is the one that is going to run on columns in the sky like the ones you see in Dubai but no agreement has been signed. It is not possible to be done now,” he said during his vetting.

During the Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg in 2019, Ghana signed an agreement with the South African company for the train project.

The 194 KM train track was expected to be built above the ground to transport some 400,000 passengers annually within Greater Accra.

