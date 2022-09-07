The National Identification Authority (NIA) has denied issuing Aisha Huang a Ghana Card

According to the NIA, its database does not contain any record of someone named Aisha Huang

The Authority provides further details and particulars of how Aisha Huang first obtained a foreigner identity card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has denied claims that it has captured an individual named Aisha Huang in its database.

According to the Authority, per its National Identity Register (NIR), there is no record of the registration of any applicant with that name.

The Ghana card details of Aisha Huang Image Credit: @de.parkers

Source: Facebook

This comes on the back of claims that the notorious galamsey Queen had been issued a Ghana Card after she sneaked back into the country following her earlier deportation.

But a statement by the NIA said that could not be the case since they have no such record of Aisha Huang.

The Authority also detailed how the Chinese national was first issued with a foreigner identity card at the Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS) registration centre at Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region.

How Aisha Huang Renewed Her Ghana Card

The statement added that she could successfully do two more renewals on August 31, 2016, and January 8, 2018, using the same details and her Chinese passport.

However, her last attempt to allegedly obtain another Ghana card on August 25, 2022, through a false identity of Ruixia Huang, was unsuccessful as the biometric machine captured her fingerprint details as matching another registrant in the NIA’s database, En Huang.

The statement also added that when confronted with the evidence, she claimed to have changed her name. After this, she was asked to provide an officially certified affidavit and a gazette required by law to support the change of name.

Aisha Huang gained notoriety for what some described as the impunity with which she engaged in the illegal mining menace in the country and its attendant destruction of water bodies.

However, she was deported from the country under controversial circumstances in December 2018 after her arrest by an anti-galamsey taskforce, only to find her way back to the country this year.

Officials from the country’s security agencies re-arrested her with three other Chinese nationals. They were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court 9 for engaging in sales and purchasing minerals without a licence.

She faces another provisional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.

Aisha Huang: How Chinese Illegal Miner Re-Entered Ghana And Secured Ghana Card

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published that expelled Chinese illegal miner Aisha Huang made the news on Monday, September 5, 2022, after it emerged that she was in court for sneaking back into Ghana.

