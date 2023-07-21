The New Patriotic Party has dismissed a petition by nine of its aspirants to change the format of its upcoming delegates' congress

The petitioners wanted the special delegates congress to be held at one location and not regionally

The upcoming special delegates congress is scheduled to be held on August 26, 2023, ahead of the final presidential primary on November 4, 2023

The New Patriotic Party’s National Council has dismissed a petition by nine of its presidential aspirants who were pushing for the first presidential primary to be centralised.

The National Council of the party said it would stick to what was in the NPP’s constitution after a meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Alan Kyerematen (L) and Just Koduah, the NPP General Secretary (R) Source: Facebook/@AlanKojoKyerematen/@NewPatrioticParty

Source: Facebook

"We came to the conclusion that the precedent set in 2014 should hold,” said the NPP General Secretary, Justin Koduah.

YEN.com.gh reported that the petitioners feel the decentralised congress will negatively affect the NPP.

The only aspirant who was not part of the petition was Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Reason for special congress

The NPP is holding a first primary because according to its constitution, if there are more than five aspirants, the constitution stipulates that a special delegates congress be held to reduce the number of aspirants.

The special delegates' congress is scheduled for August 26, 2023, per the party's calendar.

This will be followed by the final presidential primary on November 4, 2023.

The party is also working on presenting a new voter register for the polls.

The NPP currently has 10 aspirants in the race; Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Ohene, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and Kwadwo Poku.

Bawumia the establishment candidate

YEN.com.gh reported that Boakye Agyarko, one of the aspirants, believes all the nine other aspirants in the NPP flagbearer will turn against Bawumia in the event of a run-off.

The former energy minister described Bawumia as an establishment candidate.

In an interview on Citi TV, Agyarko said the nine other candidates would support each other in the event of a run-off.

Source: YEN.com.gh