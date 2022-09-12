President Akufo-Addo says the Attorney General has his full backing to prosecute persons found to be engaging in illegal mining

According to him, such persons, including Aisha Huang and all others engaged in the menace, will face the full rigours of the law

The President made this known at the 2022 Bar conference of the Ghana Bar Association in the Volta Region

President Akufo-Addo has backed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice in the government’s quest to prosecute all those engaged in illegal mining in the country.

According to him, the AG, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has his full support to ensure those found complicit in the menace face the full rigours of the law.

This comes after a public uproar over the state’s handling of the Aisha Huang case.

The notorious galamsey Queenpin, who was earlier deported from the country, sneaked back through the Togo border to continue with the galamsey menace.

Addressing participants at the 2022 Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) on Monday, September 12, 2022, the President said the onset of the fourth republic has seen strong measures being taken to protect the country’s lands, water bodies and the environment from the menace of environmental degradation and climate change.

“I expect, if they are found guilty, that the courts will apply the full vigour of the new amended Act 995, which has increased substantially the punishment for breaches of the law.”

Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals are facing court action after arresting them for engaging in illegal mining.

The state accuses Aisha of being the brain behind most galamsey concessions in the Ashanti Region and beyond. She’s also accused of leading the charge in polluting the country’s water bodies and environment.

Illegal Mining: 'Notorious' Aisha Huang Remanded Into Police Custody After Re-Arrest For Engaging In Menace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aisha Huang had been remanded into police custody by an Accra High Court and is expected to reappear on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Her plea was, however, not taken due to the absence of a Chinese interpreter.

