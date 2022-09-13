Former President Mahama has launched a scathing attack on President Akufo-Addo’s approach to fighting the illegal mining menace

He also adds that the President would have long resigned for failing Ghanaians in the fight if he were in another jurisdiction

Former President John Dramani Mahama has launched a scathing attack on President Akufo-Addo’s approach to fighting the illegal mining menace.

According to him, the President cannot permanently address the canker because he lacks the willpower to do so.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo; an aerial shot of a polluted river and former President Mahama Image credit: @JDMahama

Source: Getty Images

President Akufo-Addo, in 2017, vowed to put his presidency on the line by stating his resolve to fight the galamsey menace that polluted the country’s water bodies and environment.

But the former President believes the reality on the ground should have made Akufo-Addo resign.

Speaking to Accra-based TV3, he said the President would have long resigned if he were in another jurisdiction.

Akufo-Addo Cannot Fight Galamsey Because His People Are Involved In It - Mahama

He also noted that the President could not fight the illegal mining menace because his people are deeply involved.

“If you go to the districts they talk about community mining. Community mining is the NPP party executives and the DCEs who are doing the community mining. So, they are the ones doing what they are doing, so how can you expect him to fight galamsey when his own people are the ones who are doing it.”

Mr Mahama joins the growing number of voices who have criticised the NPP government's approach to fighting the illegal mining menace.

His critics particularly mention the state's handling of the Aisha Huang saga as evidence of government complicity in the menace.

But at the 2022 Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in the Volta Region on Monday, September 13, 2022, the President tasked the Attorney General to ensure all those involved in galamsey, including the notorious Queen pin, Aisha Huang, are made to face the full rigours of the law.

He also called on the judiciary to ensure the stiffest punishments are handed down to those guilty.

Source: YEN.com.gh