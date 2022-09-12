Former President John Mahama has jabbed Nana Akufo-Addo for mismanaging the country's finances, contrary to what he promised Ghanaians

Mr Mahama said the president has not only failed to protect the public purse, but the purse has also gone missing under his administration

Speaking at the 2022 Asogli Yam Festival, the former president also slammed Nana Akufo-Addo's fight against corruption as a failure

Former President John Mahama has accused Nana Akufo-Addo of falling back on his word to protect the public purse, claiming it has rather been depleted under the president’s watch.

Nana Akufo-Addo has been criticised for depleting the public purse. Source: UGC/Dreamstime, Getty Images

John Mahama also said the president has been unable to check rampant corruption under his government.

“The NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption. President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the public purse.

“Today even, that public purse cannot be found. The revelations in the Auditor-General’s report for 2021 is simply a microcosm of the real extent of the seeming institutionalisation of corruption under this administration,”

John Mahama made the comments when he addressed a gathering of chiefs and people at the 2022 Asogli Yam Festival in the Volta Region on Sunday, 12, 2022.

He reiterated his promises to run a lean government he gets the nod again to become president.

“The next NDC administration, as I’ve recently said will revisit the matter of article 71 emoluments, especially the issue of ex-gratia payments and the size of government to cut down on expenditure as a way of protecting our scarce resources,” he promised.

Akufo-Addo promises to protect the public purse

During his first inaugural speech as president, Nana Akufo-Addo promised that his administration would protect and manage the public purse. He said this was crucial to securing social and economic development for Ghana.

“I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all public transactions. Public service is just that — service and not an avenue for making money. Money is to be made in the private sector, not the public. Measures will be put in place to ensure this,” he said.

He said the finances of the country would not be wasted but would be used judiciously.

During the inaugural speech in 2017, he said the country’s resources would be invested properly to create wealth for citizens and make Ghana a prosperous country.

Source: YEN.com.gh