Some Ga chiefs have pleaded with the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, for an invitation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London

The chiefs, led by Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II, made the plea when they called at the High Commission to condole with them

A video of the chiefs making their making request has found its way onto social media and sparked reactions

A video has popped up showing some Ga chiefs pleading to be invited to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch in history.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A state funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, after which she will be buried, BBC has reported.

According to CNN, the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will have a special guest list including many heads of state and other rulers across the world.

Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II led a delegation of Ga chiefs to the British High Commission Photo source: @celebrities_arena

The arrangement means a lot of people around who would have wanted to be part of the 96-year-old queen's funeral will not get the opportunity. The chiefs of Ga land seem to have fallen into this category and they are not so pleased.

During a visit to the British High Commission to commiserate with them, one of the who addressed the commissioner explicitly stated their desire to attend the queen's funeral in London.

"...We would like to go to the funeral to represemt the Ga people," he pleaded to British High Commissioner.

It is not known how many Ga chiefs were part of the delegation but the most prominent one sighted was Gbese Manste Nii Ayi Bonte who was clad in red and watching the interactions from his seat.

See below for the video as shared by Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Video of Ga chief's plea stirs reactions

The video of the plea of the Ga chiefs has caused a stir on social media. While many people are criticising the chiefs' behaviour as demeaning, others are wondering what the chiefs sought to achieve with this request.

King Charles invites Otumfuo to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The video of the plea of the Ga chiefs has come on the heels of news that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, had been invited to attend the funeral.

A photo of the invitation was shared on Facebook by Opemsuo Radio, an FM station owned by Manhyia Palace. From the photo, the invitation is coming from King Charles III through the Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office.

