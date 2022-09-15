King Charles III has sent an official invitation to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The invitation gives Otumfuo and his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, access to the state funeral on Monday, September 19 and three other events

A photo of the official invitation letter which popped up online has stirred loads of reactions

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been officially invited to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A state funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, after which she will be buried, BBC has reported.

According to CNN, the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will have a special guest list including many heads of state and other rulers across the world.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu has been invited to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth Photo source: @manhyiapalace

Source: Instagram

One of these special guests happens to be the Asantehene who has been has received an official invitation from King Charles III.

A photo of the invitation has been shared on Facebook by Opemsuo Radio, an FMM station owned by Manhyia Palace.

From the photo, the invitation is coming from King Charles III through the Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office.

Otumfuo's invitation which includes his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, allows them to attend four events. They are the Lying-in-State, The King's Reception, State Funeral Service, and the Foreign Secretary Reception.

See the invitation below:

Ghanaians react

The photo of Otumfuo's invitation to the funeral has sparked massive reactions on social media. While some are hailing the Asantehene as a well-recognised king, others are downplaying its significance.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted online:

Abrokwah Sefah Obed Jnr said:

"The only king in Ghana.Yaanom can bleed. Yaanom will not allow him to use the airport oo."

Nana Konadu Agyemang said:

"Ashanti powers is your king invited? 3ne3 WE ARE VERY PROUD OF YOU OPEMSO... WHO SAY POWER NO DEY.. ."

Reginald Emmanuel Fosu Appiah said:

Birds of a feather floCk together.Mo ne kasa, Mone yo), Opemsuooo piaaWW✌. OuR one N onlY king. Ashanti's are proud of you, Am proud of you

Jutta Akordor said:

"I am just admiring how you guys are still happy of your colonial Queen who came to take your King to exile for several years before releasing him to you. What is the pride in visiting your colonial Queen"s palace? Is that also an achievement? I only pray that, when he gets there he will learn how the queen has wisely used the stolen gold from Ashanti to develop her kingdom. He should also asked for a tour to the queen's treasury volt. May be, just may be he will learn a lot from her."

Source: YEN.com.gh